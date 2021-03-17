Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel Sells 4,702 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kforce stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.