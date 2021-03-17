Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post $361.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the highest is $364.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $335.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,695. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kforce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.