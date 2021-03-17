KickToken (KICK) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $450,107.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00635021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034301 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

