Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $22,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $181.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

