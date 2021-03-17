Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:KRC opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

