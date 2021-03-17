Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 11th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KBAL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1,023.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

