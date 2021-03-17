Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lifted by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.75. 15,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,772. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

