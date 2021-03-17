Kin (KIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $564,073.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $161.34 million and approximately $564,073.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.59 or 0.00456968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00062055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00033083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00137631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

