Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.22% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $38,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.