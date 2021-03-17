Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KL opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.