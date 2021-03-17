Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.75.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,455. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$33.60 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

