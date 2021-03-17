Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $65.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.27 million and the highest is $65.70 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $266.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.12 million to $270.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $275.75 million, with estimates ranging from $269.81 million to $281.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.