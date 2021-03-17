KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of KLA worth $83,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $342.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

