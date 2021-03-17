KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 4.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KLA by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in KLA by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in KLA by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,124. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

