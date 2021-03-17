KLAYswap Protocol Trading 168.1% Higher This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $16.65 or 0.00028139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $97.14 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 168.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.00 or 0.00459746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00062001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00145336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00079506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.28 or 0.00595438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

