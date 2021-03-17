Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.