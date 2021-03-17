Kleros Hits Market Cap of $59.67 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $59.67 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00022465 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,079 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.