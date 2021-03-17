Klimatas (KTS) Reaches One Day Volume of $595.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $16,227.77 and $595.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

