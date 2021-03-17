Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.13 ($9.57).

KCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €9.31 ($10.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of €9.87 ($11.61). The company has a market cap of $928.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.