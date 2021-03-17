Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

