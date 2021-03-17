Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Up 25.1% in February

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $170,035,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,427,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

