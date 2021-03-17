Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Korn Ferry worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,651 shares of company stock worth $10,245,256 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of KFY opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

