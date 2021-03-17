Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) vs. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Critical Review

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.62, indicating a potential downside of 23.31%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.92 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -68.20 VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 6.61 $11.81 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 17.77% 17.77%

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

