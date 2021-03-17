Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,786 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 430,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

