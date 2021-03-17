Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 4,357 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,625 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 99,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FL opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

