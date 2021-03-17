Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 5,767 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.