Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

