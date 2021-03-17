Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 327,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 55,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

