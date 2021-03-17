Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

