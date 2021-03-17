Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

