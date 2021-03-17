Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

