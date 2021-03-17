Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,860 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Cohu worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cohu by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Cohu by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

