Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

