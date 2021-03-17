Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.