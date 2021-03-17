Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 16,905 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

