Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 6,761 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $177.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

