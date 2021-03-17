Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $547.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $546.19 and its 200 day moving average is $448.97. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

