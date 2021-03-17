Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 14,677 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,271,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,381,000 after acquiring an additional 256,767 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,226,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

NYSE BAM opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

