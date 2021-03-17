Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.