Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

