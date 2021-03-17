Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VIS opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $189.98.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

