Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,462 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

