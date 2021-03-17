Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,551 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

