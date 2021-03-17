Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,993,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 386,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

