Kraton Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the average daily volume of 453 call options.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

