Kryll Trading Up 84.7% Over Last 7 Days (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 84.7% higher against the US dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $18.18 million and $1.55 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.49 or 0.00637280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

KRL is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,388,781 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

