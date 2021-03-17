K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.67

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.67 ($9.02) and traded as high as €8.74 ($10.28). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €8.56 ($10.07), with a volume of 1,183,042 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

