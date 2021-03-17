Kuai Token (KT) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and $29.64 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00054236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00663198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,254,367 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.