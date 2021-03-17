KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Cap of $383.78 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00008105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $383.78 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00051731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00636372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00033516 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

