KZ Cash (KZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,400.56

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $8,400.56 and $261.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001012 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Token Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.